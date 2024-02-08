Monica and Nicki Minaj

Monica Announces She's Hitting The Road With Nicki Minaj For The "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"

  /  02.08.2024

Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” just got a bit more exciting. Today (Feb. 8), Monica joined “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to announce that she’ll be joining the trek, which kicks off on March 1.

“I get a chance to hit all these cities that mean so much to me. Atlanta, of course, New Orleans, [and] Nashville. We’re coming to every city that we possibly can. I’m really grateful for Nicki because she’s one of those people that always said, ‘Monica meant everything to my childhood,’” she shared in a clip posted online. “Some people, they act like they forget. So it’s pretty cool not to be forgotten and be called for things like such. So, we’re going to show up and show out.”

Other stops include New York City, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, and Houston. Minaj and Monica will also be taking the tour overseas. The European leg begins on May 23 in the Netherlands, followed by concerts in London, Manchester, Paris, Stockholm, and Amsterdam.

On Wednesday (Feb. 7), Billboard published a brief conversation with Monica at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. There, she spoke about her relationship with Minaj and their collaboration on “Love Me Enough,” which appeared on Pink Friday 2 (Gag City Deluxe).

She explained, “I think our friendship is the catalyst, and just being there to let her know that I support the way she always has [for] me and my career is a good thing. It just was fun. I’m glad that she used myself and Keyshia [Cole], another person that’s dear to my heart and really stands for the same things that I do.”

When probed about Minaj’s Megan Thee Stallion-aimed diss track “Big Foot,” Monica replied, “I have gotta hear it. I haven’t heard it yet. Everywhere I go, the question is asked. Listen, bring peace, Lord. Bring peace.”

