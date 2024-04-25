Robin L Marshall / Stringer via Getty Images, Carol Lee Rose / Contributor via Getty Images, and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Usher's Son Used His Phone To Message PinkPantheress, The Singer Details / 04.25.2024

Usher’s son, Naviyd Ely Raymond, stole the singer’s phone to connect with one of his favorite artists, PinkPantheress. The R&B legend detailed the incident on Wednesday (April 24) night.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Usher explained that he became suspicious after noticing direct messages with someone whose profile picture was Buttercup from “Powerpuff Girls.” Upon investigation, he discovered that Naviyd used his account to reach out to PinkPantheress.

The 15-year-old texted, “Hello, this is Usher’s son, Naviyd. I’m your true biggest fan. Please follow me back. I put [Usher] on to masterpieces.” He appeared to be referencing a previous post on the “Good Good” hitmaker’s Story, which included PinkPantheress’ “Do You Miss Me?” and fire emojis.

Usher shared his initial reaction upon discovering the messages: “I open it, and I’m like, ‘Oh, this boy DM’d this girl from my damn phone.’” The music legend subsequently contacted PinkPantheress to apologize for his son’s overzealous approach.

Luckily, the interaction took a positive turn as PinkPantheress not only responded graciously but also asked them to attend her show. Accepting the invite, Usher told the songstress, “I had to send him considering his level of dedication and creativity to figure out getting your attention through stealing my phone… That’s commitment. Hopefully, you guys get to link.”

The meeting went as planned and Naviyd updated his profile picture to a selfie with PinkPantheress. Usher also shared a “parental takeaway” in which he humorously admitted his lesson learned.

“This was a great moment for Naviyd. Yes, he violated my trust in the process, and for that, I will never trust him around my phone, but I should have known better,” Usher stated. “Nonetheless, I appreciate the hustle and him making it happen. From a text to a concert to the artist. He masterminded this whole thing and made it happen.”