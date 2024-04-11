News Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Usher Reveals The Key To His Enduring Relevancy And Success: "It’s About Keeping The Integrity" / 04.11.2024

With a career that spans over three decades, Usher is just as relevant, if not more than when he first entered the game. At a time when many of his peers seem to be winding down, the R&B legend recently put out an album, COMING HOME, and is currently preparing for another global tour.

For the cover of ESSENCE’s “Sexiest Man of the Moment” issue, Usher discussed one of the several reasons for his enduring success. “The opportunity to do something new, to introduce and try, and experiment, and create yet another experience that no one has had — while actually keeping youth and energy around me, to inspire me — that’s what keeps me young,” he explained.

The “Burn” hitmaker’s list of joint efforts further solidified his claims. COMING HOME boasted collaborations like “A-Town Girl” featuring Latto, the Summer Walker and 21 Savage-assisted “Good Good,” and “Risk It All” with H.E.R., among others. Usher also lent his vocals to tracks with artists like City Girls and Muni Long in recent years.

“Also, it’s about keeping the integrity by keeping it live, keeping that mic on, keeping that band live, and doing that work,” he added. “I’m hoping that I can be a staple — in the same way Prince was for me — for the young people who are coming up after me. The same way that Michael Jackson, and Bobby Brown, and New Edition, and all those incredible performers of the past were for me — I’m hoping that I can be the same for them.”

The musician’s “USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour” is expected to begin on Aug. 14 in Atlanta, followed by stops in Philadelphia, Boston, Austin, Charlotte, and Detroit. The U.K. and European leg is scheduled to take place in April 2025.

The trek will follow Usher’s 2023 Las Vegas residency, which pulled in familiar faces like Keke Palmer, Saweetie, Doja Cat, and Victoria Monét, to mention a few.