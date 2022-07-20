News Drake Sails Through Europe in $50 Million Superyacht / 07.20.2022

Drake was sailing in style during his European getaway.

The rapper chartered a $50 million superyacht for him and his entire crew. According to Page Six, the 238-foot boat, named “Coral Ocean,” costs a whopping $660,000 a week to rent. Drake shared a slideshow of photos from his vacay including one of him posted up on the edge of the yacht at sunset.

“this is the story about the boy that never gave up- starring moi,” he wrote in his caption.

He also shared pics of the expansive deck including glass-bottom spa pool and lounge area, as well as a dining table with candles. Drake’s right-hand man Chubbs was seen dancing to Future and Drake’s “I’m On One” in one video.

The lavish digs, designed by the “godfather of modern yacht design” Jon Bannenberg, also includes a master bedroom with panoramic views, plus eight bedroom suites, a gym, steam room, and Jacuzzi. The 22 crew members are there to cater to their VIP guests with massages and manicures, while a private chef can cook meals for up to 30 guests.

Earlier in the week, Drake was seen partying in Ibiza with Black Coffee, who produced his latest album Honestly, Nevermind. He also alluded to some sort of run-in with Swedish authorities, sharing a document titled “Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained.”

While he was away, he received an unwanted visitor when a man attempted to break into his $75 million Beverly Hills mansion, claiming to be his son. He was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing.