News DJ Khaled Teams Up With Drake and Lil Baby On 'God Did' Single / 07.26.2022

The Drake and Lil Baby vocals are in.

After much anticipation, DJ Khaled has announced his brand new single featuring the rap powerhouses. He is keeping the title under wraps for now, but he did preview the video, which finds the trio on set surrounded by several ambulances.

“They wanna finish me, so I went and got Drake and Lil Baby,” Khaled says in the teaser. “They never believed in me. Why you think I win so much?”

Are you 🫵🏽 a believer?

Or do I need to continue to show you? 🤨 I can show you better than I can tell you. 🔑 Win with us. Or watch us win. This #GODDID ☝🏽#DJKHALED feat. @Drake and @lilbaby4PF ! See you VERY 🔜 #GODDID ☝🏽 album coming soon! @WeTheBestMusic pic.twitter.com/aFtGsXgXTR — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) July 26, 2022

He has yet to reveal a release date, only saying that it would be dropping “very soon.”

The song serves as the first offering from Khaled 13th full-length studio album, God Did, the follow-up to 2021’s Khaled Khaled.

“I made this album for all the believers and non believers,” Khaled said.

Like his previous albums, God Did is shaping up to be another star-studded affair. Khaled has teased some of the other big features, including Kanye West, Lil Durk, Future, Don Toliver, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, and 21 Savage.

This marks the latest collaboration between Khaled and Drake, who have dominated the charts with hits like “Popstar,” “Greece,” “For Free,” and “I’m on One.”

“I can say this with Drake: That’s my brother for real,” Khaled told Billboard. “He’s my friend for real. He loves me and I love him too. Also, as people that are two music execs, two guys that make music, two guys that put out albums, two guys that are bosses and CEOS, we relate to each other in a great way meaning IT’S BIG.”