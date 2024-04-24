News Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Documents Her Chicago Aquarium Trip With Papa Bear / 04.24.2024

During a break from her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour,” Nicki Minaj took a family trip to the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago with her husband, Kenneth Petty, and their 3-year-old son, whom she affectionately nicknamed Papa Bear.

On Tuesday (April 23) evening, the musician shared footage from the outing, which included a dolphin show and a special penguin encounter. Minaj humorously noted on Instagram that although the plan was to enjoy the aquarium, her son had other ideas.

“A day in the life of a boy mom. We thought we were coming to go to the aquarium,” she commented in one of the clips. “Instead, Papa had other plans. He had plans to just chill in the cafeteria with newfound friends that he made. So, we’re just sitting here waiting on Papa to be done.”

The “Fallin 4 U” artist and Petty welcomed their first child together in 2020. The pair have yet to reveal their son’s actual name, but have shared several videos with him online.

“I’m so happy that God allowed me to experience this. I’ve always loved children, and I’ve always been great with children, but in the last few years, I started thinking: I know it’s going to be a huge shift for me because I’m used to going wherever I want, whenever I want, and I knew having a baby was going to change all that,” Minaj told Jada Pinkett Smith in a 2022 conversation for Interview Magazine. “But I absolutely love it. I love my son so much that I don’t know if it’s normal.”

Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” is slated to complete its first show in Chicago tonight (April 24). She’ll return to Canada next Tuesday (April 30) before making concert stops in Brooklyn, New Orleans, Houston, and Dallas the following month.