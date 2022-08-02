News Getty Images Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample From 'Renaissance' After Credit Controversy / 08.02.2022

Just days after Kelis called out Beyoncé for sampling her on Renaissance, Queen Bey has responded by removing the sample.

On Tuesday, fans listening to “Energy” noticed that the interpolation of Kelis’ “Milkshake” is missing from the end of the Beam-assisted song. The change has only taken affect on TIDAL, and has yet to be applied to other streaming services.

Beyoncé removing the Kelis sample from Energy is top tier petty, wow 😂pic.twitter.com/NTdwV29fHR — MJ (@mjenkx) August 2, 2022

I’m so glad someone did this, because the first listen I missed it. If you squint your ears, you can hear the sample of Kelis’ “Milkshake” on Beyoncé’s “Energy.” pic.twitter.com/2ZoxJJJrSD — alex. (@Alex_Washington) July 31, 2022

This comes after Kelis slammed Beyoncé for not getting her approval to sample her 2003 hit, which was produced by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” Kelis said. “I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

She also accused Bey of stealing, writing, “It’s not a collab it’s theft.”

Fans shared their reactions on social media after the sample was pulled.

Beyoncé after snatching Kelis’s sample off of Energy. pic.twitter.com/so4nzA6g6e — Nicki’s Ice Cubes 🧊 (@stawpfeenin) August 2, 2022

beyoncé removed the kelis sample???period, moving right along — IG: 5hahem (@shaTIRED) August 2, 2022

Beyoncé taking Kelis name off of ENERGY’s credits after running her mouth pic.twitter.com/IiMnoVH8Nt — N is HEATED ᱬ (@bettergiaw) August 2, 2022

The people saying Beyoncé was gon handle it like a lady and reach out to Kelis quietly and instead she just QUIETLY yanked that credit IJBOL — Rossification 🦭 (@RossiSongo) August 2, 2022

This is the latest change Beyoncé has made to Renaissance. She also edited the lyrics to her song “Heated,” which contained the ableist slur “spaz” amid backlash from the disabled community.