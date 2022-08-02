Beyoncé and Kelis

Getty Images

Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample From 'Renaissance' After Credit Controversy

By Devin
  /  08.02.2022

Just days after Kelis called out Beyoncé for sampling her on Renaissance, Queen Bey has responded by removing the sample.

On Tuesday, fans listening to “Energy” noticed that the interpolation of Kelis’ “Milkshake” is missing from the end of the Beam-assisted song. The change has only taken affect on TIDAL, and has yet to be applied to other streaming services.

This comes after Kelis slammed Beyoncé for not getting her approval to sample her 2003 hit, which was produced by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” Kelis said. “I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

She also accused Bey of stealing, writing, “It’s not a collab it’s theft.”

Fans shared their reactions on social media after the sample was pulled.

This is the latest change Beyoncé has made to Renaissance. She also edited the lyrics to her song “Heated,” which contained the ableist slur “spaz” amid backlash from the disabled community.

News
Beyoncé
Kelis

TRENDING
News

Watch Chris Brown's Daughter Recreate Her Dad's Dance Moves

By Devin
07.29.2022
News

NBA YoungBoy Reveals He Signed $60 Million Record Deal

By Devin
08.01.2022
News

The Game Unleashes Fiery Freestyle for L.A. Leakers

By Devin
07.29.2022
News

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Epic Twerk Skills in Viral Video

By Devin
06.29.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories