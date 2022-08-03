News Kelis Responds After Beyoncé Removes 'Milkshake' Sample From 'Renaissance' / 08.03.2022

Kelis is not shedding any tears after Beyoncé pulled her sample from Renaissance.

The “Milkshake” singer responded to a series of comments left by the BeyHive on her Instagram page in which she expressed her happiness over the removal of her 2003 hit, which was featured on “Energy.”

“You happy Beyoncé took that sample off?? Cry baby,” asked one fan to which Kelis responded, “Yes I am actually. lol nobody cried.”

Another fan wrote, “Tbh I would have just been happy to be on the album.” Kelis clapped back, “And that’s why you are you and Thank God I am me lol.”

When someone told the professional chef that she can “go back to BBQ sauce,” she laughed, “Oh absolutely lol #winning.”

A new version of “Energy” without the “Milkshake” interpolation was uploaded to Spotify and TIDAL just days after Kelis slammed Beyoncé for not informing her of the sample.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” Kelis wrote while calling it an act of “theft.”

Bey’s “Energy” sample was credited to “Milkshake’s” producers, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, who are no longer credited. A fan pointed out that Kelis’ goal may have been accomplished by having Pharrell and Chad removed, meaning no one will get paid off the sample.

“Well it did make a difference. Pharrell’s credit is gone = no more coins from that song,” wrote one person, prompting Kelis to respond, “Perfect.”

Kelis has had a tumultuous relationship with The Neptunes. She previously accused Pharrell and Chad of stealing the profits and publishing from her first two albums, Kaleidoscope and Wanderland.