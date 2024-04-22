News Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé Takes Fans Through Her Wash Day Routine Using CÉCRED / 04.22.2024

Beyoncé revealed her personal haircare routine through a promotional video for CÉCRED. Today (April 22), the global icon shared a clip on Instagram demonstrating how she uses the label’s products during her wash day.

“Since CÉCRED is known for its quality and what it does for your hair, I think it’s time to show y’all what it does for my hair… I’m really proud of the quality,” Beyoncé explained in the voiceover. She also highlighted several products, including a hydrating shampoo and moisturizing deep conditioner.

Addressing misbelief about hair under wigs, Beyoncé added, “The stigma and misconception is that people who wear wigs don’t have long and healthy hair. That’s some bulls**t.” Check out the video below.

In her post’s caption, Beyoncé linked the development of CÉCRED to her personal experiences with haircare. “Being disruptive and challenging everything people feel should be the process has always been exciting to me. My hair and music seemed to do that a lot over the years,” she wrote.

“Maintaining 25 years of blonde on natural hair through all the experimenting I do has played a huge part in developing [CÉCRED’s] products. It’s the hardest to keep color-treated hair healthy and strong, but [CÉCRED] is here. All quality, with NO shortcuts. Congratulations to the entire CÉCRED team for contributing to developing award-winning products,” Beyoncé concluded.

CÉCRED arrived in February with a scalp scrub, sealing lotion, and treatment mask, among other items. The key ingredient in each formula is bioactive keratin ferment technology.

On the music side, Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER hit streaming platforms on March 29. It contained guest appearances from artists like Shaboozey, Post Malone, Dolly Parton, Brittney Spencer, and several more. The LP housed standout cuts like “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” “II MOST WANTED,” and “JOLENE.”