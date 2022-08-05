News Wiz Khalifa Apologizes to DJs for Nightclub Tirade / 08.05.2022

Wiz Khalifa is breaking his silence following his viral outburst.

A week after he was seen verbally attacking a couple DJs at an L.A. nightclub, the rapper has addressed his angry tirade. He sat down with DJ Envy and DJ Drama on “The Breakfast Club” on Friday where he apologized for his behavior.

“First of all, I want to apologize to all the DJs and the entire DJ community for my behavior,” said Wiz. “I do realize that it was a bit much and I’m a big enough man to be like, ‘Yo, that shouldn’t have happened. That shouldn’t go down. That’s not how business gets handled. That’s not how you get your point across.’ So I apologize to anybody who I offended, sincerely.”

#wizkhalifa Goes off on DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron for being “horrible” at their jobs and offered up the fade to them at Poppy night club in LA pic.twitter.com/dqPVGil3ZG — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 31, 2022

Wiz explained that he was booked for a club appearance at Poppy to celebrate the release of his new album Multiverse, which dropped the same day. Wiz and his team prepared a five-song set and gave the flash drive to the DJ. But when it came time for his performance, things didn’t go as planned.

Video footage shows Wiz berating the DJs in front of the crowd and even threatening to fight them.

“It was just a real issue with timing and firing the songs, the cues were wrong,” he said. “It wasn’t going right. The music wasn’t going right. There were people talking over it.”

He “calmly” tried to speak with the DJs so they could “get on the same page.” “As the sets continued, it just got even more unprofessional, songs were playing in the middle of my songs,” he explained.

Unable to contain his frustration, Wiz lashed out at the DJs before knocking the hats off their heads. But he admits that he got carried away and reacted in the moment.

“It was really frustrating and I got emotional and I showed my emotions,” he said. “I was entirely out of line for touching the young man’s hat and doing what some people would consider assaulting a DJ. That’s not in my character and that’s not how I handle things and it’s not excusable, it’s not defendable in any way, shape, or form.”

After the clip went viral, Wiz faced backlash from the DJ community including the legendary Kid Capri, who reportedly helped stage “The Breakfast Club” meeting.

“To stand up there and disrespect them like that, that was just crazy,” said Capri. “It be stuff like this that minimizes what the DJ is… If that was me and you spoke to me like that, I would have swung on you immediately.”

One of the DJs, Mike Danger, did share a message on Instagram earlier this week addressing the situation. “As much as what happened was not okay, I’m going to keep it moving with the hopes that we can eventually move forward from this experience with civility and love,” he wrote.

Wiz reached out to Mike, but they have not been able to connect yet. “It’s definitely a goal of mine to get in touch with him personally and personally apologize,” he said.