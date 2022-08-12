News Getty Images 50 Cent Says Beyoncé Was Ready to Fight Him to Defend JAY-Z / 08.12.2022

Beyoncé will jump off a ledge for her man, according to 50 Cent.

During his visit to “The Breakfast Club,” the hip-hop mogul recalled an encounter he had with Mrs. Carter where she was apparently ready to protect her man and fight 50.

50 made the revelation while lamenting about his lack of accolades. “I got the checks, I didn’t get the trophies,” he said before acknowledging JAY-Z’s many awards.

“JAY got all the motherfu**ing trophies, man. That’s ’cause he signed that contract,” said 50. “The one with Beyoncé.”

According to 50, JAY reaps the rewards as a result of his marriage to Beyoncé. “If you don’t give him a trophy, she ain’t coming. They need them in the seats.”

Charlamagne Tha God noted that Beyoncé “never rained down on you once,” prompting 50 to describe an incident where Bey sprang into action when she sensed a potential threat to her man.

“She did worse, she jumped off the ledge. I was like, ‘Oh shit.’ I didn’t really know what to do. It was one of those situations where you was like, ‘Woah,'” he revealed.

He claims that JAY-Z will even corroborate the story. “If you said it to JAY, he’ll look at you and go, ‘Nah, that happened.'”

They were in Las Vegas and Bey jumped down from a window sill while he was talking to JAY-Z. “She jumped out. And I’m like, ‘Wait, what is you doing? That’s me and JAY-Z’s stuff. This ain’t got nothing to do with you, girl.'”

He admits that he was taken aback when Bey approached him. “As soon as I talked to JAY, she jumped down and come over. I said, ‘Oh shit, look at this.'”

“She came like she was ready, like she thought something was gonna happen,” he added. “And I’m like, ‘Woah, you’re throwin’ me off now.’ ‘Cause I don’t know how to exactly respond to this. You are still Beyoncé. She brought all of the sexy over.”

But 50 said he had no ill intentions towards Hov. “I’m just saying what’s up,” he said. “But she feeling my energy come over ’cause we do say things about each other. It’s competitive nature.”

Envy joked that he was lucky Solange wasn’t there, referencing her infamous elevator fight with JAY-Z. “If Solange was there, I would’ve had to reboot. Solange looked like she popped in that elevator like it was nothing,” said Fif. “There was some gangster shit going on.”