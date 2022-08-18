News Getty Images Roddy Ricch Slams Lil Uzi Vert After He Clowns His Boots / 08.18.2022

Lil Uzi Vert and Roddy Ricch are beefing over boots.

The rappers got into it on social media after Uzi posted a photo showing a close-up shot of someone’s combat boots on his Instagram Story while mocking the person wearing them.

“Wtfffff,” Uzi wrote alongside a series of laughing emojis. “Who is this I only saw the boots I hope this just a normal person.”

But seemingly unbeknownst to Uzi, it turned out that it was a photo of Roddy Ricch on set of DJ Khaled’s new video.

Roddy got word that Uzi was sneak dissing him and didn’t take it lightly. He responded in an Instagram Story, claiming Uzi was just pissed that his girl was with Roddy. It’s unclear if he was referencing Uzi’s current girlfriend, JT.

“U just mad these size 8s was in ya bitch get over it,” Roddy said.

He also shared a video of someone singing his new song “Marni,” which includes the lyrics, “Why you mad I fu**ed your bitch?”

“U get it now?” Roddy captioned the video, while tagging Uzi. Both posts have since been deleted, but not before screenshots were captured.