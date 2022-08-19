New Music Getty Images Tank and Chris Brown Team Up on 'See Through Love' / 08.19.2022

Tank’s 10th and final studio album R&B Money arrives today featuring a collaboration with Chris Brown.

After previously teaming up on songs like “Take My Time” and “Foreplay,” the R&B crooners reunite on the sultry “See Through Love,” which finds them once again serenading the ladies.

“I live for the moments with you when nobody’s around / Growing with you and letting go of myself / Come here with me, girl, it’s safe as it sound,” sings Tank.

The 17-track album also features appearances from Rotimi, Vedo, and Blaq Tuxedo, along with “Can’t Let It Show,” “I Deserve,” and the fan favorite “Slow” featuring J. Valentine.

“R&B Money is a labor of love to my fans and to the genre of R&B. This is who I am!” said Tank. “I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for artists like Marvin Gaye, Teddy Pendergrass, Keith Sweat, Al Green, and my fans who inspire me every day to make music. I wanted this album to pay homage to my influences and my evolution as an artist, and I think that’s what this final album represents.”

Last night, Tank celebrated the release of his final album at his R&B Money Jam at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood. He welcomed friends including Jon B, Pleasure P, and Jamie Foxx, who got on the mic to perform his hits “Blame It” and “Gold Digger.”