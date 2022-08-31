News Giovanni Bandero Diddy and Dr. Dre Hit the Studio for the First Time / 08.31.2022

Diddy and Dr. Dre are making hip-hop history.

The music icons came together in the studio for the first time last night. Dre coached Diddy through vocals while collaborating on Dre’s upcoming album with Snoop Dogg, who also took part in the studio session.

Producing with Dre was a dream come true for Diddy, who recalled the unforgettable experience.

“Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true,” he captioned his IG post. “I remember the first time I heard @DrDre’s production. It gave me clear direction on the level of Producer that I wanted to be. Last night, I got the chance to work with this man and to see his genius as he coached me through vocals. He reminded me of myself, but with a different style and way more focused.”

The studio session inspired Diddy to go harder. “I gotta step my focus up! lol,” he added. “But it was a great experience and I thank God for it. I hope one day ya’ll get to have the same experience with someone that you always looked up to as a hero.”

Puff has been in the lab working on his own album, which will be released on his new R&B label, Love Records. He recently shared a dance instructional video for his single “Gotta Move On,” which inspired Yung Miami to learn the choreography.

Dre has been busier than ever since surviving a brain aneurysm in early 2020. He recently revealed that he recorded 247 songs during the pandemic. In addition to a joint project with Snoop, he and Marsha Ambrosius are teaming up for Casablanco. Plus, he is working on music for the Marvin Gaye biopic What’s Going On.