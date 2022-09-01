New Music Terence Rushin/Getty Images Lil Baby Drops New Single 'Detox' / 09.01.2022

It’s Lil Baby’s turn again.

As he readies his next album, the prolific Atlanta rapper keeps dropping heat. On his new single “Detox,” Baby flexes his melodic flow.

“I been actin’ way too humble / Graduated the streets with honors,” he raps. “Way too young and turnt to settle down / I built ni**as up, they let me down.”

This is the latest drop from Baby this year following “Right On,” “In a Minute,” and “Frozen.” He can also be heard on two tracks off DJ Khaled’s album God Did, “Big Time” and “Staying Alive.”

Lil Baby previously teased a summer release for his next album, the follow-up to 2020’s My Turn. “Album Almost Done New Music Otw Tho,” he told fans in February. “It’s Gone Be A Nastyyyyy Summer.”

Just last week, he wrapped his “One of Them Ones” tour with Chris Brown and debuted his documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby on Amazon Prime Video.

Baby’s generosity was recently on display after he won $1 million at a Las Vegas casino and then shared the wealth with his crew, giving them $10,000 each.