Lil' Kim and 50 Cent

Lil' Kim Claps Back at 50 Cent After He Tries to Reignite Nicki Minaj Beef

By Devin
  /  09.08.2022

Lil’ Kim has the internet buzzing over her remix to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”

On Thursday, the Queen Bee returned to music with a guest verse on Megan’s Traumazine single.

“Ni**a, you’s a bitch / Your father’s a bitch, your brother’s a bitch / Keep actin’ like this and your son gon’ be a bitch,” she raps on the song’s intro.

But 50 Cent misinterpreted the lyrics as a shot at Nicki Minaj’s son Papa Bear. After hearing Kim’s verse, 50 once again compared her to an owl while trying to reignite her decade-old beef with Nicki.

“QGTM @nickiminaj you better light her ass up i’m watching. she said something about the baby,” 50 said before making a disparaging remark about Kim’s daughter. “her baby eye fvcked up. 🤪LOL.”

In an Instagram Story, Kim denied that she was dissing Nicki’s son while also slamming 50 for dissing her 8-year-old daughter, Royal Reign.

“I never said a word about anyone’s child,” Kim wrote. “Please feel free to listen to the song where we were clearly talking about an EX. To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting. I’m one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come for MY CHILD.”

This is not the first time 50 has tried to troll his “Magic Stick” collaborator. Back in October, he compared her to a leprechaun. Prior to that, he roasted the white Prada outfit she wore on stage at the BET Awards by comparing it to an owl.

At the time, Kim claimed that 50 once asked her out on a date, but she turned him down.

“@50cent I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down,” she said. “Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go.”

