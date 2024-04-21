News Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Brings Out Big Sean At "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" In Detroit / 04.21.2024

Nicki Minaj has been pulling out all the stops during her historic “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.” While performing Saturday (April 20) night in Detroit, Michigan, she brought out Grammy-nominated emcee Big Sean.

The duo performed their famous 2011 hit track, “Dance (A**),” to celebrate both artists’ expansive catalog. Shortly after the track, Sean performed a medley of his own tracks. The “Mercy” emcee joined 50 Cent, Fivio Foreign, City Girls’ JT, BIA and many more as guests of Gag City.

Nicki Minaj recently released her newest track, “FTCU (SLEEZEMIX),” featuring Travis Scott, Chris Brown and Sexyy Red. The highly anticipated record kept the Trinidadian music star’s second verse and added new bars toward the end of the track.

“I just f**ked on OF, and I hope I don’t get caught/ I just f**ked an influencer, turned her to a thot/ She just took a Tesla before she gave me top/ Her boyfriend is a heckler, he beggin’ her to stop/ Big booty b**ch, coochie is the juiciest/ She wear that jumbo Chanel like a crucifix,” Brown rapped on the song.

Meanwhile, Red spat, “I’m a rich hood b**ch in the mall poppin’ tags/ I be on some coolin’ s**t, don’t make me reach up in my bag/ Higher than a motherf**ker, you would think I popped a Xan/ In the club, f**ked up, h**s muggin’, I’ll beat your a**/ Who think they can f**k with Sexyy?”

Check out the full song below.

“FTCU” appeared on Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 in December 2023. The record is in its 18th week on the Billboard Hot 100 and holds the No. 79 spot. It peaked at No. 15 in January. It’s worth mentioning that the track was RIAA-certified platinum on April 19.

Big Sean is coming off the heels of his newest track, “Precision.” The new visual shows the talented Detroit-bred emcee in various scenes, including a depiction of him hooked up to a “Dragon Ball Z”-like hyperbolic chamber, symbolizing his two-year hiatus from releasing solo music.

Although he had taken some time off to recharge and adjust to fatherhood, the multi-platinum bar spitter seemed tip-top. On the new track, he rapped, “I studied the target/ I’m never gonna miss it/ I call that precision.”

The “Bounce Back” emcee recently announced a new book, “Go Higher: Five Practices for Purpose, Success and Inner Peace.” Set to be released on Oct. 8 via Simon Element, the title is currently open for pre-orders.