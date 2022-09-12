Cardi B Shows Off Face Tattoo with Son's Name
Cardi B has a new tattoo she will never regret.
The rapper has revealed a brand new face tattoo dedicated to her son. Her baby boy’s name “Wave” appears in red ink on the bottom of her right cheek.
“I tatted my son’s name because I love him,” Cardi told fans during an Instagram Live session over the weekend.
She was seen going under the needle a month ago, but this is the first time she’s shared the new ink with the world.
The mother of two also showed love to her 4-year-old daughter Kulture by getting her name tatted in cursive on her left arm.
Cardi apparently had a change of heart about a face tattoo. Last year, she revealed that she considered one when she was a teenager, but she’s glad she decided not to go through with it.
“Everyday I’m thankful at the fact that ain’t get this face tatt I wanted when I was 16,” she said at the time.
Cardi and Offset recently went all out to celebrate Wave’s 1st birthday with an extravagant car-themed party.
