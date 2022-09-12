News Rich Fury/Getty Images Cardi B Shows Off Face Tattoo with Son's Name / 09.12.2022

Cardi B has a new tattoo she will never regret.

The rapper has revealed a brand new face tattoo dedicated to her son. Her baby boy’s name “Wave” appears in red ink on the bottom of her right cheek.

“I tatted my son’s name because I love him,” Cardi told fans during an Instagram Live session over the weekend.

@iamcardib shows off her tattoo of her son’s name and her daughter’s name on IG live 🤗😎 pic.twitter.com/m3FXTIEeHv — bwill (@skyballer77) September 10, 2022

She was seen going under the needle a month ago, but this is the first time she’s shared the new ink with the world.

Cardi getting a face tattoo tonight. 👀 pic.twitter.com/1it0mp0jAT — Cardi B Updates (@BardiGangUpdate) August 14, 2022

The mother of two also showed love to her 4-year-old daughter Kulture by getting her name tatted in cursive on her left arm.

Cardi apparently had a change of heart about a face tattoo. Last year, she revealed that she considered one when she was a teenager, but she’s glad she decided not to go through with it.

“Everyday I’m thankful at the fact that ain’t get this face tatt I wanted when I was 16,” she said at the time.

Cardi and Offset recently went all out to celebrate Wave’s 1st birthday with an extravagant car-themed party.