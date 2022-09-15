News Yuki Iwamura/Getty Images Cardi B Pleads Guilty in Strip Club Brawl Case / 09.15.2022

Cardi B has accepted a plea deal in her strip club brawl case.

The rapper has pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to TMZ. She avoided jail time in exchange for 15 days of community service.

Cardi appeared in court on Thursday where she accepted the 11th hour plea deal, just two days before jury selection was set to begin. The trial would have started Monday.

The charges stem from an August 2018 attack at Angels Strip Club in Queens involving bartender sisters Rachel Wattley and Sarah Wattley aka Jade and Baddie Gi. The women claim Cardi’s people threw bottles, chairs, and a hookah because the rapper believed Jade had slept with Offset.

According to NBC New York, Cardi admitted to offering $5,000 to a friend to beat up a woman who worked at the club. She also confessed to throwing glass bottles in the direction of the victim and her sister.

Cardi B walks out of Queens Criminal Court a free woman after entering a plea deal on 2018 assaults of 2 strip club bartenders. She pleaded guilty to 2 misdemeanor charges- 3rd degree assault and reckless endangerment. She has to serve 15 days of community service@ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/mTT13SSEDd — Chantee Lans (@ChanteeLans) September 15, 2022

She was arrested and booked in October 2018 for her role in the strip club fight. She previously rejected a plea deal in April 2019.

In a statement to TMZ, Cardi expressed regret over the incident. “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” she said. “As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to.”

She added, “These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most—music and my fans.”

In addition to community service, Cardi is required to stay away from both victims for three years. Two co-defendants in the case also pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment.