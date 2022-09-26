News Neil Mockford/GC Images Kanye West Mourns the Loss of His 'Queen' Kim Kardashian / 09.26.2022

Kanye West is mourning the loss of his “queen.”

Amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Ye appears to still be getting over their breakup. On Sunday, he took to Instagram Stories to share a series of posts including one in which he expressed his condolences to the U.K. over the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“London I know how you feel, I lost my queen too,” he wrote in the black-and-white slide.

The comment appears to be a reference to his ex-wife, who filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. In March, a judge declared the couple legally single.

Ye has tried to win back his ex numerous times. He recently appeared on “Good Morning America” where he apologized to Kim for causing her stress with his barrage of social media posts.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger, but also ain’t nobody else finna be causing no stress either,” he said. “I need this person to be least stressed and of the best sound mind, and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”

However, he won’t take a backseat when it comes to raising their four children. Ye has been vocal about where his kids go to school. They currently attend Sierra Canyon, but he wants them to attend his private Christian school Donda Academy.

“I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter,” he said during the “GMA” interview. “I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it.”

While he may still have feelings for Kim, Ye has been romantically linked to Candice Swanepoel. He and the supermodel recently attended a New York Fashion Week event before heading to the same hotel. However, it’s unclear if they are actually dating or if it’s a stunt to promote his new YZY SHDZ.