Drake and Nicki Minaj Pay Tribute to Lil Wayne on His 40th Birthday / 09.27.2022

Weezy F. Baby and the “F” is for forty.

The Young Money legend turns 40 today. In honor of his birthday, Weezy received an outpouring of love and wishes from his fans and friends, including his protegés Drake and Nicki Minaj.

Drizzy paid homage to the man who signed him in 2009 by changing his Instagram profile pic to a photo of a young Dwayne Carter. He also shared a series of throwback photos of Tunechi from his early career.

“I ain’t shit without you is the first one,” Drake said in a video tribute, which was shown during Wayne’s birthday party in Los Angeles on Sunday. “Second one is I ain’t shit without you. And the third one is I ain’t shit without you.”

He continued to express his gratitude. “Thank you for everything. More life. We wouldn’t be nowhere without our fearless leader.”

Nicki also honored the GOAT. “The greatest rapper to ever walk the earth signed me like 15 years ago. Shit wild,” she tweeted. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY FRIEND, MY BOSS, MY PARTNER, MY IDOL, MY INSPIRATION. MY EVERYTHING.”

In her videotaped message, Nicki addressed Wayne by his real name while speaking in a Southern accent. “I know that God love me ’cause he placed you in my life,” she said. “God bless you, may your entire life get richer and richer every second, minute, hour of every day. Thank you for believing in me. I believe in you. We love you. You are a handsome man.”

Weezy’s star-studded birthday salute also included messages from Kanye West, Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, Wyclef Jean, 2 Chainz, DJ Khaled, and Chris Brown.

“I can’t thank you enough for what you did for me in my life and my career. You family, you’re more than family,” said a grateful Breezy. “I love you to death. You’re my heart forever… You made Chris Brown Breezy.”

T.I. penned a heartfelt message to the “greatest rapper alive.” “I can honestly say You fought & bust yo ass to be the best of the generation… & you deserve all the accolades and acclaim you receive King,” he wrote.

Taking to Instagram, the birthday boy acknowledged his friends and fans for their wishes. “Ms. Cita’s first born,” Wayne wrote in his caption. “The luv is felt appreciate all the bday wishes.”