Lil Wayne celebrates his 40th Birthday at The Nice Guy

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Lil Wayne Celebrates 40th Birthday with Star-Studded Party

By Devin
  /  09.26.2022

Wayne’s world, party on!

Lil Wayne kicked off his 40th birthday celebration with a party fit for rap royalty. Weezy was joined by family and friends during a dinner at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Sunday night.

The star-studded guest list included YG, Yella Beezy, Mack Maine, Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, and Marcus Wiley, along with Wayne’s daughter Reginae, his sons, and mother Cita.

Keith Sweat serenaded the birthday boy with his 1987 hit “Don’t Stop Your Love,” and Wayne couldn’t resist getting out of his seat and singing along. The GOAT also received a star-studded salute from friends including Kanye West, Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott, NBA YoungBoy, Snoop Dogg, and Drake, who poked fun at Wayne’s recent Instagram Live snafu.

“I ain’t shit without you,” said Drake, while Missy celebrated Wayne’s “superstar” status. “I just want to thank you for giving us the timeless classics.”

The menu included chicken parm, roasted salmon, and filet mignon, with drinks with Weezy-inspired names like “Best Drink Alive” and “Back That Drink Up.” For dessert, Tunechi was presented with a five-tier cake, decked out with a skateboard on top.

Wayne’s actual birthday is not until tomorrow. On Saturday night, he headlined a show in Beverly Hills where he brought out YG.

News
Lil Wayne

TRENDING
News

Diddy Gives Yung Miami a Maybach

The couple’s relationship is still going strong.
By Devin
09.23.2022
News

Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After DaBaby Claims He Slept With Her

“I do what I want to with my body,” Megan said.
By Devin
09.26.2022
News

Beyoncé to Reportedly Launch 'Renaissance' Tour in Summer 2023

Queen Bey is bringing “Renaissance” to a stadium near you next summer.
By Devin
09.22.2022
News

Watch Lil Wayne and Nelly Hilariously Struggle to Use Instagram Live

The struggle is real.
By Devin
09.23.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories