Lil Wayne Celebrates 40th Birthday with Star-Studded Party / 09.26.2022

Wayne’s world, party on!

Lil Wayne kicked off his 40th birthday celebration with a party fit for rap royalty. Weezy was joined by family and friends during a dinner at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Sunday night.

The star-studded guest list included YG, Yella Beezy, Mack Maine, Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, and Marcus Wiley, along with Wayne’s daughter Reginae, his sons, and mother Cita.

Keith Sweat serenaded the birthday boy with his 1987 hit “Don’t Stop Your Love,” and Wayne couldn’t resist getting out of his seat and singing along. The GOAT also received a star-studded salute from friends including Kanye West, Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott, NBA YoungBoy, Snoop Dogg, and Drake, who poked fun at Wayne’s recent Instagram Live snafu.

“I ain’t shit without you,” said Drake, while Missy celebrated Wayne’s “superstar” status. “I just want to thank you for giving us the timeless classics.”

The menu included chicken parm, roasted salmon, and filet mignon, with drinks with Weezy-inspired names like “Best Drink Alive” and “Back That Drink Up.” For dessert, Tunechi was presented with a five-tier cake, decked out with a skateboard on top.

Wayne’s actual birthday is not until tomorrow. On Saturday night, he headlined a show in Beverly Hills where he brought out YG.