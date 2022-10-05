Miguel and Nazanin Mandi attend The Elton John AIDS Foundation 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce

By Devin
  /  10.05.2022

Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi are calling it quits.

On Tuesday, Mandi filed for divorce from her husband after nearly three years of marriage. In court documents, obtained by TMZ, Mandi cited irreconcilable differences and asked that assets and properties be divided as stated in their prenuptial agreement.

In September 2021, the singer and actress/model announced that they were going their separate ways. “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” said a rep for the couple. “The couple both wish each other well.”

But in February of this year, the two announced that they had reconciled. “Love heals. Proud of us,” Miguel said at the time, while Nazanin wrote, “When you put the work in and it works out.”

Days before the divorce filing, Mandi shared a message about self-reflection. “On a current journey of introspection and discovering my purest me again … when and who was I when I was my most free and confident self,” she wrote.

The high school sweethearts dated for 10 years before getting engaged in January 2016. In November 2018, they tied the knot at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, Calif.

Nazanin did not list a date of separation. The couple was photographed together as recently as July.

