Miguel Returns with New Single 'Give It to Me'

By Devin
  /  04.27.2023

Miguel is back with his new single “Give It to Me.”

On his first solo release in two years, the R&B singer showcases his intoxicating vocals over hypnotic synths and grungy guitars.

“I like what you got / Would you give it to me?” he sings.

The song follows the resurgence of Miguel’s 2010 single “Sure Thing,” which exploded on TikTok and currently sits at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100, Miguel’s highest-charting solo song to date.

This marks his first solo release since his 2021 EP Art Dealer Chic 4. He previously opened up about his mindset as he readies his next project.

“I want to make stadium R&B,” Miguel told Apple Music in 2021. “I want to make big, ‘We Will Rock You’ R&B songs. That was another approach that was important to me because that’s what I was singing. That’s the kind of artist that… I wanted to experience those settings. I wanted to experience that sort of feedback.”

You can catch Miguel rocking the crowd live at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas on May 6.

