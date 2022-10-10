News Erika Goldring/WireImage Lauryn Hill Brings Son Zion On Stage During Concert / 10.10.2022

Lauryn Hill’s joy is still in Zion.

Twenty-four years after releasing her song “Zion,” the singer brought out her son during her performance at the ONE Musicfest in Atlanta on Saturday.

In a heartwarming moment, Zion emerged on stage and hugged his mother as she performed the touching tribute to her first born, who was just one when she released her 1998 solo debut The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

“That was beautiful. Thank you, Zion. I needed that hug,” Lauren said as she embraced Zion, who is now 25.

Lauryn Hill performs “To Zion” at #OneMusicFest and is joined on stage by her son Zion and her grandchildren 🎥 | IG: juliabeverley pic.twitter.com/QBtENSTs4d — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) October 10, 2022

Zion, the eldest son of Lauryn and Rohan Marley, is all grown up and has a son and daughter of his own, who Hill introduced to the crowd.

Hill’s other children also joined their mother on stage while she performed “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

Lauryn’s daughter Selah Marley didn’t make the show, but she did walk in Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week wearing his controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt.

The 23-year-old model, who is the granddaughter of the legendary Bob Marley, defended herself amid the backlash.

“You can not bully me, manipulate me, or coax me into silence. Nor will you bully me into being who you want me to be,” Selah wrote. “I love taking risks and embracing freedom, but in this case, I think we can continue to discuss the depth behind our decisions to show the purity of our intentions and provide healing to our community.”