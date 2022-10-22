News Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images Doja Cat Celebrates 27th Birthday with Illuminati-Themed Party / 10.22.2022

Doja Cat had a ball at her 27th birthday.

The rapper threw a masquerade party to celebrate her 27th birthday in West Hollywood on Friday night. The stars came out dressed in their best Eyes Wide Shut-themed costumes including Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, Normani, H.E.R., Coi Leray, Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, and more.

The birthday girl arrived wearing a feathered Venetian mask and black cape before heading inside where she mingled with guests including Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, and Shawn Mendes.

Doja Cat and her team arriving at her birthday party in West Hollywood pic.twitter.com/hPNYhQFoDo — Shai💖 • Doja Cat fan (@DojasRightTitty) October 22, 2022

The drinks were flowing as the DJ spun hip-hop hits as well as 1950s jazz, a nod to the evening’s theme.

Doja thanked everyone for coming before blowing out the candles on her three-tier cake, adorned with gold Freemason and Illuminati symbols. “I love everybody here. Thank you so much for coming. It means the world to me,” she said before joking, “I’m turning seven today. I don’t look it, but I am, I swear.”

Doja Cat blowing out her candles from different angles at her birthday party (a thread) pic.twitter.com/zXjydfJPV8 — Shai💖 • Doja Cat fan (@DojasRightTitty) October 22, 2022

On social media, Doja was showered with wishes from her fellow female rappers including Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and more.

Doja received an early birthday gift as her single “Vegas” from the Elvis soundtrack entered the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, becoming her seventh top 10 hit.