Chlöe Bailey Opens Up About Gunna Relationship on New Single 'For the Night' / 10.28.2022

Chlöe Bailey is going on the record about her relationship with Gunna.

On Friday, the singer dropped her new single and video for “For the Night” featuring Latto on which she opens up about her short-lived romance with the YSL rapper and why things didn’t work out.

“I ask myself why we can’t be closer / I play those same games a thousand times over / And you crave those long nights with me, oh, don’t you?” Chlöe sings on the London On Da Track-produced song.

She went on to say that Gunna would be gone before they could spend any meaningful time together. “Lovе when you call me baby / Make mе feel like a lady / And we go rough around that K.O., love is never lazy,” she sings. “But when I wake up, you ain’t there and now I’m going crazy.”

She continued to expose the “pushin P” rapper. “I know them other girls, yeah, they all the same / You can have the world or you can have a lay … You and your mouth, cashing checks that you know gonna bounce / You say you promise and promise, you’ll figure it out / But I can not wait, you’re teasing me, I back down.”

Last month, Chlöe revealed that the song was about Gunna, who remains behind bars while awaiting trial in his racketeering case. “I might regret saying this, but hey, maybe it will help fu**ing streams. I don’t even think he knows this, I wrote ‘For the Night’ about Gunna,” she said during a Twitter Spaces chat. “I’m a songwriter, I write my own shit. I get inspired by the smallest things, so kiss my ass.”

Chloe explained that she wrote the song following Gunna’s appearance on “The Breakfast Club” in January where he said he wasn’t ready to settle down. “I’m becoming ready, I’m growing into being ready,” he said. “Because I understand having a girlfriend and having a wife, you gotta have stability when it’s time. So I think I’m getting there.”

When asked how he would feel if Chlöe wanted to date someone else in the meantime, he said, “I for sure would keep it P if she moved on, but I wouldn’t like that, no.”

During her Twitter Spaces chat, Chlöe also addressed why she didn’t publicly support the #FreeGunna movement in the wake of his incarceration.

“Talkin’ bout why don’t I say, ‘Free this, free that.’ Kiss my ass. I support in real life, thank you,” she said.

The former couple first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted courtside at the Atlanta Hawks game in October 2021. They later showed off their chemistry in the video for Gunna’s single “You & Me.”