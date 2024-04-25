News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Chlöe Bailey To Star In Upcoming Horror Film 'The Exorcism' / 04.25.2024

Chlöe Bailey is bringing her acting skills to the horror genre. Today (April 25), a trailer was released for The Exorcism, in which a troubled actor loses his sanity while shooting a supernatural thriller. Its leading cast will include Russell Crowe, the “Treat Me” singer, and Sam Worthington, among others.

In the 2 ½-minute promotional clip, Bailey was seen having sage burned around her. “Have you forgotten what kind of movie we’re making?” she asked. “All kinds of messed up stuff happened when they were making movies like The Omen or The Exorcist. And the guy your dad replaced…”

Check out the trailer below.

The Exorcism is expected to hit theaters on June 7. In a press statement, director Joshua John Miller said, “We wanted to update the possession movie formula for a world where no one group owns goodness and decency over another. We were gifted with an extraordinary cast and creative team to tell a story about how we’re all vulnerable to darkness, to perpetuating it, if we fail to face our demons.”

In the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk’s repost, fans shared their excitement for Bailey’s role in the forthcoming film, albeit with some trepidation. “Lemme say a lil’ prayer before watching this [‘cause] that pic on the side,” wrote one user. Another said, “Congratulations, but nope!”

Outside of acting, Bailey is expected to put out her sophomore solo album, Trouble in Paradise, later this year. She revealed the project’s title during her Coachella set last Friday (April 19). It may house recent singles like “FYS” and “Boy Bye.”

“If I told you [when it comes out], that would be no fun,” Bailey told her fans during a TikTok Live session in February. “The album is a mixing pot of everything I love musically. I think it’s 14 [tracks]. It’s been 14 [for a while].”