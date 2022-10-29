News Prince Williams/FilmMagic DaBaby Claims He Lost $100 Million After Controversial Remarks / 10.29.2022

DaBaby took a major L after his controversial comments at Rolling Loud.

In an interview with Hot 97’s “Ebro in the Morning” this week, the rapper reflected on the backlash following the homophobic and misogynistic remarks he made during his performance at the Miami festival in July 2021.

In the wake of the controversy, he was dropped from several major festivals including Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, iHeartRadio Music Festival, Austin City Limits, and Day N Vegas. According to DaBaby, the fallout cost him a staggering amount, $100 million to be exact.

“I’m not into all the conspiracy theories, this and that, until you see it really cost a ni**a $100 million within a year’s span,” he revealed.

DaBaby claimed that his homophobic comments wouldn’t have gained so much attention if he had not brought out Tory Lanez during his performance, which directly followed Megan Thee Stallion’s set.

“F**k no, it wouldn’t have went that way,” DaBaby said when Peter Rosenberg suggested that things would not have “blown up the same way.”

Ebro questioned why he thought it was a good idea to bring Lanez on stage. “I don’t look at it like good or bad. I ain’t that invested into they business,” DaBaby said, insisting that it wasn’t done to “antagonize” Megan. “I could care less.”

In another interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3, DaBaby revealed that he lost $30 million in the immediate aftermath of his comments.

“$20-30 million that I woulda had before the ball dropped,” he said. “I had $30 million worth of shows on the schedule before December 31.”

He was planning to take his millions and buy a private plane, but he had to delay his purchase. “God didn’t want me to have my plane yet.”

While his bank account may have taken a hit, DaBaby is confident he will bounce back. “I done came in this game and got so much out this game,” he recalled. “Even now, I still got the platform, the voice, the talent, the hustle, the drive, the hunger to still do anything I did all over again.”

Last month, he released his latest album Baby on Baby 2, which sold around 17,000 units and debuted at No. 34 on the Billboard 200. In response to the low sales, DaBaby claimed that he had been “blackballed” and received support from Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz.