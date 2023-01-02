News Rob Kim/Getty Images Gangsta Boo Died From Possible Drug Overdose / 01.02.2023

Gangsta Boo’s death has sent shockwaves through the hip-hop world.

The Memphis rapper was found dead on New Year’s Day at age 43, and now more details are emerging about the possible cause of death. According to a new report, she may have died from a drug overdose.

Sources connected to the Three 6 Mafia alum tell TMZ that Gangsta Boo and her brother attended a local concert on Saturday night. Her sibling was rushed to the hospital after a reported overdose.

He was able to recover, but narcotics were allegedly found on Gangsta Boo when she was discovered dead on Sunday afternoon. A fentanyl-laced substance is believed to be at play.

In the wake of the tragedy, the hip-hop community mourned the loss including her former Three 6 Mafia bandmates Juicy J and DJ Paul. Others including Drake, Missy Elliott, and Ty Dolla $ign shared heartfelt tributes. Rah Digga declared Gangsta Boo among her “top 5 female spitters,” while Killer Mike honored “Memphis royalty.”

Born Lola Mitchell, Gangsta Boo joined Three 6 Mafia in 1995 and was featured on the group’s first five albums, including their 1995 debut Mystic Stylez. Additionally, she released three albums of her own and collaborated with the likes of Gucci Mane, OutKast, Eminem, Latto, and Run the Jewels.

Police are launching an investigation and an autopsy will be performed to reveal the official cause of death.