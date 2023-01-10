Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and BLACKPINK

Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, & BLACKPINK to Headline Coachella

The Coachella lineup is here.

Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and BLACKPINK will headline the 2023 festival when it returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. for two weekends on April 14-16 and April 21-23.

Ocean, who was originally set to headline the 2020 festival alongside Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine, will finally make his Coachella debut as fans await new music.

The lineup also boasts Burna Boy, Calvin Harris, ROSALÍA, Gorillaz, and Björk performing across both weekends. Other acts on the bill include Pusha T, Metro Boomin, Rae Sremmurd, Kaytranada, Latto, GloRilla, A Boogie, Kali Uchis, Willow, Shenseea, and more.

Coachella returned last year after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s headliners included Harry Styles, The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia, and Billie Eilish.

Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. A pre-sale begins Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. PT.

See the full lineup below.

