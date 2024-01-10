News Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images, and Paul R. Giunta / Stringer via Getty Images Lil Yachty Shares 447-Song Playlist Featuring Frank Ocean, Young Thug, And More / 01.10.2024

Today (Jan. 10), Lil Yachty shared his “Orange silK” mix on Apple Music after a fan incorrectly claimed to have found his Spotify playlist.

The collection of songs featured a wide range of artists across various genres and eras, spanning nearly 31 hours with 447 tracks. It included works from Childish Gambino, Lauryn Hill, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Sampha, Lil Nas X, Kanye West, and many others.

Notably, several tracks from Frank Ocean’s Blonde and channel ORANGE appeared in the compilation. Meanwhile, records from Drake’s Views and More Life were also spotted. Interestingly, only one record featured Yachty himself, which came in the form of Theophilus London’s “Seals.”

The playlist itself seemed to be a reflection of where Yachty is musically. In 2023’s Let’s Start Here., the “One Night” rapper experimented with psychedelic rock and other sounds. Although it didn’t get the Grammy nomination he was hoping for, the LP spawned songs like “drive ME crazy!” and “pRETTy.”

During a November 2023 episode of his “A Safe Place” podcast, Yachty discussed his opinions on rap when it came to charting success. “First off, Hip Hop was No. 1. The No. 1 leading genre for 10-plus years. Sh**ting on every other genre up until recently. About a year ago or two, and it fell in the rankings of being No. 1. It’s between country music and Latin music.”

“Even record labels have pulled back on funding of Hip Hop as far as, like, what contracts are looking like and what budgets are being put into Hip Hop artists,” he added. “It’s all been scaled back on funding. It’s facts. The facts [are] that people aren’t supporting Hip Hop like they once did because there is a decline in content.”

Speaking of playlists, Yachty appeared in JAY-Z’s “Couple Songs of ’23” last month. It featured “Strike (Holster)” in addition to tracks from Lil Durk, Latto, Offset, and Doechii.