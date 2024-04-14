News Christina House / Contributor via Getty Images Fans React To Ice Spice's First Ever Coachella Performance / 04.14.2024

Saturday (April 13) night, Ice Spice made waves in the desert and beyond following her first-ever Coachella performance. The multi-platinum emcee performed a medley of her hits and previewed a few new tracks from her upcoming album.

Since the beginning of her career, the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper has caused mixed reactions to her performances. Now, with collaborations with Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and others, she has developed her on-stage presence.

During her electric set, she performed a new track that seemed to further establish her place as one of the best new women emcees. In the song, she raps, “B**ch, you’re losing the plot, that’s why I got to the top/ And no I don’t got any opps/ Like why would I beef with a flop/ Who’s bigger than she?/ Who’s prettier too?/ Who’s bigger than me?”

When the video of her performing made its rounds on social media, one fan said, “I loved watching her vibe out during her whole set! She knows she is sexy, and she has breathing control. Best performance she had. The new song is good, too.”

Another user stated, “I like it. Ice makes music that encourages people to have fun. Her bars are simple, but it fits her laid-back, unbothered style.” Someone else claimed, “She does have a very similar cadence and beat type to all her songs. Her stage show is better, but the hair doesn’t love the color. We’ll [see] what the album is given.”

Recently, Variety reported that Ice Spice will make her acting debut in Spike Lee’s upcoming film, High and Low, which will also star Denzel Washington. In production and backed by A24, the movie will revisit Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller. It’s scheduled for a theatrical release, followed by streaming on Apple TV+. Notably, the project will also mark the first collaboration between Lee and Washington since Inside Man in 2006.