Chris Brown Built a Department Store Because He Has So Many Clothes

Chris Brown has so many clothes that he had to find a new place to store them.

The “Under the Influence” singer built what he calls a “department store” outside of his Tarzana, Calif. home because he ran out of space for all his clothing. In an Instagram Story, Breezy showed off the racks upon racks of designer threads that fill the newly-built structure.

“I just built a department store outside of my house,” he said.

He also called out his fellow artists for “fake capping” about their drips, which pale in comparison to his. “Come see me, you heard me?” added Breezy.

Back in 2019, Chris held a garage sale to downsize his clothing collection. Fans lined up around the block to score some of the coveted items at discounted prices, and the cops even threatened to shut the whole thing down.

Chris may want to unload even more of his wardrobe amid a report that he owes over $4 million in taxes. According to TMZ, he was hit with a federal tax lien for $2,245,561.50 and $1,059,967.78 for money apparently owed in 2022, as well as a $739,067.48 California state tax lien.

Next month, Chris will head overseas for the European leg of his “Under the Influence Tour,” which kicks off in Dublin. He has added new shows in London, Amsterdam, and Paris after tickets sold out.