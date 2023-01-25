Chris Brown performs onstage during the 1st annual In My Feelz Festival at Banc of California Stadium

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Chris Brown Built a Department Store Because He Has So Many Clothes

By Devin
  /  01.25.2023

Chris Brown has so many clothes that he had to find a new place to store them.

The “Under the Influence” singer built what he calls a “department store” outside of his Tarzana, Calif. home because he ran out of space for all his clothing. In an Instagram Story, Breezy showed off the racks upon racks of designer threads that fill the newly-built structure.

“I just built a department store outside of my house,” he said.

He also called out his fellow artists for “fake capping” about their drips, which pale in comparison to his. “Come see me, you heard me?” added Breezy.

Back in 2019, Chris held a garage sale to downsize his clothing collection. Fans lined up around the block to score some of the coveted items at discounted prices, and the cops even threatened to shut the whole thing down.

Chris may want to unload even more of his wardrobe amid a report that he owes over $4 million in taxes. According to TMZ, he was hit with a federal tax lien for $2,245,561.50 and $1,059,967.78 for money apparently owed in 2022, as well as a $739,067.48 California state tax lien.

Next month, Chris will head overseas for the European leg of his “Under the Influence Tour,” which kicks off in Dublin. He has added new shows in London, Amsterdam, and Paris after tickets sold out.

News
Chris Brown

TRENDING
News

Trina Opens Up About Her Relationship With Tory Lanez

She was asked about the rumored romance during an interview with Yung Miami.
By Devin
01.21.2023
News

Kanye West Introduces North to New 'Wife' Bianca Censori

Ye’s daughter was seen dining with her dad and new stepmom in Malibu.
By Devin
01.23.2023
News

GloRilla Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

“Nobody knew when I actually was pregnant until it was gone.”
By Devin
01.19.2023
News

Ice Spice Responds to Rumored Beef With Drake

The “Munch” rapper says the two remain “cool” after he seemingly dissed her.
By Devin
01.23.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories