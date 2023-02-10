News Ryan Emberley/Getty Images Drake Ordered to Sit for Deposition in XXXTentacion Murder Trial / 02.10.2023

Drake has been ordered to sit for a deposition in the XXXTentacion murder trial.

An attorney for Dedrick Williams, one of the three men accused of killing XXXTentacion, persuaded the judge that it’s necessary for Drake to answer questions about his 2017 beef with the late rapper, according to TMZ.

Drake was originally scheduled to be deposed on Jan. 27, but failed to appear. He has now been ordered to sit for a deposition on Feb. 24 via Zoom. If he misses the date, he must appear in court on Feb. 27 or possibly be charged with contempt.

During opening statements of the trial on Tuesday, the defendants’ attorneys argued that there were others who had motives for killing the “Look at Me!” rapper including Drake.

“Before X died, he said, ‘If anybody kills me, it’s Drake,'” said Mauricio Padilla, Williams’ attorney. “Do you think sitting here years later, any detective has ever asked Drake or anybody like that? No.”

Defense Attorneys in XXXTentacion’s trial blames Drake for the killing pic.twitter.com/IUSVqKdft4 — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 8, 2023

XXXTentacion once said on social media that if he ever ended up dead, Drake was the reason. He later deleted the post and said he had been hacked.

“IF ANYBODY TRIES TO KILL ME IT WAS @champagnepapi IM SNITCHING RN,” X wrote in an Instagram Story.

The two had a history of beef, with X accusing Drake of stealing his flow. “I’m not the first ni**a he bit, nor will i be the last, drake a pussy ni**a money don’t buy you respect,” X tweeted in February 2017, while claiming that Drake’s career was “almost over.”

Despite the far-fetched theory, prosecutors say the shooting was the result of a robbery gone wrong, and there is no evidence linking Drake to X’s murder.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was leaving Riva Motorsports in Fort Lauderdale on June 18, 2018 when his BMW was blocked by an SUV. Two masked gunmen emerged and demanded his money before one shot him. They fled with $50,000 in cash that X had in a Louis Vuitton bag. The 20-year-old rapper died at the hospital shortly after.

Williams, along with Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome, are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the deadly 2018 shooting. If convicted, all three men face life in prison.