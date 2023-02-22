News LL Cool J Scraps Comeback Album Before Changing His Mind / 02.22.2023

Don’t call it a comeback…yet.

LL Cool J has pulled the plug on his long-awaited comeback album, claiming it’s not “worthy of being released.” Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the 55-year-old hip-hop icon shared an update on his first project in a decade.

“I’m really Trying to figure this album out. SMH,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Just not feeling this album is worthy of being released. I tried.”

In another tweet, he announced that he’s “not dropping it.”

Not dropping it. — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) February 22, 2023

But despite the creative rut, he’s not throwing in the towel. After his tweets made headlines, LL announced that he’s planning to give it another shot and is reworking the album with help from executive producer Q-Tip.

“Ugh Re writing the whole album. @QtipTheAbstract has the sonics sounding 🔥🔥🔥,” he wrote. “Give me an hour plus a pen and a pad.”

Ugh Re writing the whole album. @QtipTheAbstract has the sonics sounding 🔥🔥🔥

Give me an hour plus a pen and a pad. 🤬 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) February 22, 2023

LL dropped his last studio album Authentic in 2013, and in recent years, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has been teasing a new body of work.

A month earlier, he seemed confident about the project. “I’m competing with myself on this new album. Wait til you hear this MF. 🎶 This year B. It’s coming,” he tweeted.

I’m competing with myself on this new album. Wait til you hear this MF. 🎶 This year B. It’s coming. — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 14, 2023

In an interview with E! News at the Grammys, the “NCIS: Los Angeles” star spoke proudly of his new music.

“I know all the tricks. I got this covered,” he said, according to Variety. “I think honestly and sincerely that Q-Tip as a producer is unbelievable and what he did on this record for me, I think is amazing. So the world will decide.”

He added, “The album, I think, is really, really special. I think it’s something it’s modern without chasing. It’s a whole new thing. I can’t wait for the people to see it.”