News Donato Sardella / Contributor via Getty Images and Pierre Suu / Contributor via Getty Images Justin Laboy Says North West Is Doing "10 Freestyles A Day" In Preparation Of Debut Album Release / 03.13.2024

On Tuesday (March 12), Justin Laboy shared insights into North West’s burgeoning music career during an encounter with TMZ. He spoke about the 10-year-old’s contribution to VULTURES 1 and her upcoming debut LP, Elementary School Dropout.

“She really got a hit. [She] might have the best song on VULTURES 1 already,” Laboy said while referring to the standout track “TALKING.” He continued, “I know she’s gonna be on VULTURES 2, and that album’s gonna be a classic. North’s a star.”

Notably, the record debuted at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. The major achievement placed North in a group of young talents, including Blue Ivy Carter, who first charted at the age of 7. Kim Kardashian congratulated her eldest daughter on Instagram with a caption that read, “My baby!”

Elsewhere in his conversation with TMZ, Laboy revealed that Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is fully supporting Elementary School Dropout with “all chips in on her — [the] production [and] the best engineers.” He added, “I think she’s got it. Plus, she just naturally loves it. It’s like genetics or something. She’s doing 10 freestyles a day. She got her friends on the record. She’s putting the songs together.”

North initially announced the album during the VULTURES 2 listening event in Phoenix, Arizona this past Sunday (March 10). The title itself is a play on Ye’s 2004 project, The College Dropout. The 21-song offering contained hits like “Through the Wire,” “Jesus Walks,” “Last Call,” and “All Falls Down,” among others. Additionally, Ludacris, Jamie Foxx, Mos Def, JAY-Z, and Talib Kweli appeared on the body of work.

Laboy revealed that North will also be on VULTURES 2, which currently has no set release date. Previously confirmed features included Future, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Project Pat, Don Toliver, and 070 Shake.