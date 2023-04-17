Latto and Nicki Minaj

Getty Images

Latto Appears to Take Shots at Nicki Minaj During Coachella Performance

By Devin
  /  04.17.2023

Latto’s beef with Nicki Minaj doesn’t seem to be over.

The “Big Energy” rapper appeared to reignite their feud while making her Coachella debut. During her set at the Sahara stage on Sunday, Latto debuted a new song on which she takes shots at her idol turned rival.

“She thought I would kiss her ass, she must ain’t took her meds,” she raps on the track. “Say she got a problem, imaginary smoke / Bitch, you said it’s up, then put it on the floor, pussy ho.”

As she walked off the stage, Latto added, “Let a bitch know. We tired of the subtweets this year. Bitch, let me know.”

Back in October, Latto and Nicki got into a heated exchange on Twitter after Nicki brought up Latto’s “Big Energy” while discussing the Grammys’ decision to exclude “Super Freaky Girl” from the rap category and keep “Big Energy.”

Latto accused Nicki of subtweeting her and called her a “40-year-old bully,” while Nicki shared DMs she received from Latto and insinuated that she used ghostwriters.

During her Coachella performance, Latto brought out another female rapper, Saweetie, to perform “Bitch From Da Souf (Remix).”

“Us rap girls, we work our ass off. And right now, I just wanna give Latto her flowers,” said Saweetie. “She can rap her ass off. Bitch, and you look better than me.”

