News Getty Images Latto Appears to Take Shots at Nicki Minaj During Coachella Performance / 04.17.2023

Latto’s beef with Nicki Minaj doesn’t seem to be over.

The “Big Energy” rapper appeared to reignite their feud while making her Coachella debut. During her set at the Sahara stage on Sunday, Latto debuted a new song on which she takes shots at her idol turned rival.

“She thought I would kiss her ass, she must ain’t took her meds,” she raps on the track. “Say she got a problem, imaginary smoke / Bitch, you said it’s up, then put it on the floor, pussy ho.”

As she walked off the stage, Latto added, “Let a bitch know. We tired of the subtweets this year. Bitch, let me know.”

It looks like Latto took shots at Nicki Minaj while performing pic.twitter.com/MMZMdbNDLx — Best’s Point Of View TV (@BestsPOVTV) April 17, 2023

Latto with a few words for Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice? pic.twitter.com/RN3gWkxyeZ — Drama for the Girls (@dramaforthegirl) April 17, 2023

Back in October, Latto and Nicki got into a heated exchange on Twitter after Nicki brought up Latto’s “Big Energy” while discussing the Grammys’ decision to exclude “Super Freaky Girl” from the rap category and keep “Big Energy.”

Latto accused Nicki of subtweeting her and called her a “40-year-old bully,” while Nicki shared DMs she received from Latto and insinuated that she used ghostwriters.

I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm. You’re asking why I didn’t speak up in ur defense… it’s the same answer I gave u when u asked why I didn’t congratulate you. Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully @NICKIMINAJ — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) October 14, 2022

I’ll die on this hill by myself! Everybody ain’t lying on you! We see the pattern! BFFR! — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) October 14, 2022

During her Coachella performance, Latto brought out another female rapper, Saweetie, to perform “Bitch From Da Souf (Remix).”

“Us rap girls, we work our ass off. And right now, I just wanna give Latto her flowers,” said Saweetie. “She can rap her ass off. Bitch, and you look better than me.”

Saweetie gave Latto her flowers after they performed “BFDS REMIX” at Coachella. 💐 pic.twitter.com/o87AlKo6ME — Latto’s Destiny 🍒 (@LattosDestiny) April 17, 2023