News Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Usher Wants to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'I'd Be a Fool to Say No' / 04.23.2023

Usher still has the Super Bowl on his bucket list.

Despite his legendary career, the R&B icon has never headlined a halftime show, but he’s ready when the opportunity comes. During an interview with “Access Hollywood’s” Scott Evans, he was asked if he would say yes to performing at the Super Bowl.

“I’d be a fool to say no,” he said. “If things line up the way we would all hope, one day that moment would happen. I’ve had the opportunity to graze the stage before in support of ‘OMG’ with will.i.am, but that was one moment.”

Usher has hit the Super Bowl stage once before when he joined the Black Eyed Peas to perform “OMG” during Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas in 2011.

“I think I have a catalog that obviously speaks for itself, so to be able to celebrate on that day, it’s obviously about football, but everybody really anticipates the performance,” he added. “Seeing Michael Jackson perform and recently seeing Snoop [Dogg] and [Dr.] Dre and all them perform, seeing so many incredible performances like Prince. It has always been kind of a bucket list.”

Usher said he’s not sure how to make it happen, to which Evans said he was manifesting it by putting it out there.

It’s unclear if and when an Usher Super Bowl will happen. He retweeted a headline and wrote, “I’m willing to wait for it” alongside the winking emoji.

I’m willing to wait for it 😉 https://t.co/YCYj9rYGHt — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) April 23, 2023

Until then, you can catch Usher live at his Las Vegas “My Way” residency, which runs through October. He will also headline the Lovers & Friends festival next month.

Rihanna headlined this year’s highly-anticipated halftime show, which was the second-most watched of all time. The NFL typically announces next year’s performer in the fall.