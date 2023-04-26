Cordae and Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly Drops 'Doja' Freestyle with Cordae

By Devin
  /  04.26.2023

Machine Gun Kelly is getting back in his rap bag.

As he gears up for a new project, the Cleveland rapper-turned-rock star teams up with Cordae on a freestyle to Central Cee’s “Doja,” which was released as part of his “Cypher” series.

“How can I be Homo sapien, I’m high as an alien,” raps the Blonde Don. “I don’t deal with pussies, I’m not a veterinarian / But I might educate and slap a pussy boy like a disciplinarian.”

He also references his on-again fiancée Megan Fox. “Crazy I didn’t have a date to prom, ’cause now I’m like look who I’m marrying.”

He then passes the mic to Cordae, who busts his own rhymes during the backyard cypher. “How can I be misogynistic, I love all my bitches,” he raps before shouting out the late Juice WRLD. “I know I’m far from a gangsta / Rest in peace Juice, that boy armed and he dangerous.”

Expect even more rapping from MGK in the future. After releasing a pair of rock albums with Tickets to My Downfall and Mainstream Sellout, he revealed that he’s been working on another rap album.

“I’m going to make a rap album for myself,” he told Audacy Check In last year. “For no other reason, no point to prove, no chip on my shoulder.”

New Music
Cordae
Machine Gun Kelly
MGK

