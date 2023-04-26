New Music Machine Gun Kelly Drops 'Doja' Freestyle with Cordae / 04.26.2023

Machine Gun Kelly is getting back in his rap bag.

As he gears up for a new project, the Cleveland rapper-turned-rock star teams up with Cordae on a freestyle to Central Cee’s “Doja,” which was released as part of his “Cypher” series.

“How can I be Homo sapien, I’m high as an alien,” raps the Blonde Don. “I don’t deal with pussies, I’m not a veterinarian / But I might educate and slap a pussy boy like a disciplinarian.”

He also references his on-again fiancée Megan Fox. “Crazy I didn’t have a date to prom, ’cause now I’m like look who I’m marrying.”

He then passes the mic to Cordae, who busts his own rhymes during the backyard cypher. “How can I be misogynistic, I love all my bitches,” he raps before shouting out the late Juice WRLD. “I know I’m far from a gangsta / Rest in peace Juice, that boy armed and he dangerous.”

Expect even more rapping from MGK in the future. After releasing a pair of rock albums with Tickets to My Downfall and Mainstream Sellout, he revealed that he’s been working on another rap album.

“I’m going to make a rap album for myself,” he told Audacy Check In last year. “For no other reason, no point to prove, no chip on my shoulder.”