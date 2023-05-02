News Cindy Ord/Getty Images Diddy and Yung Miami Attend Met Gala Together After Breakup / 05.02.2023

Breakup to makeup?

Diddy and Yung Miami are seemingly back together after they stepped out to the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night. The on-again, off-again couple wore matching black outfits and held hands while posing on the carpet, fueling speculation about their love life.

During an interview for Vogue, La La asked them the “million-dollar question” about their relationship status. “Do y’all officially go together real bad?” she asked.

Diddy, who was visibly sweating, responded, “We definitely go together real bad. She’s my date for tonight.”

However, he refused to label their relationship, “Everybody wants us to put titles on it. We don’t put titles on it,” he continued. “This like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me to meet. I’m blessed that she’s my date tonight.”

Miami added, “It’s just a good date night.”

In a recent interview with The Cut, the City Girl rapper announced that the two are no longer together, but remain friends.

“We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man,” she said. “We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were f**king with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

Diddy donned a Karl Lagerfeld-inspired Sean John suit and cape, designed in collaboration with stylist June Ambrose. “First time I’ve designed in 10 years,” he said.

Miami was excited to attend her first Met Gala. “It feels like a dream come true,” she gushed.