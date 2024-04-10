News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Yung Miami Shuts Down "CFWM" Lyric Stealing Allegations Made By Emerging Rapper / 04.10.2024

Yung Miami’s new single, “CFWM,” hit streaming platforms today (April 10). The Skilla Baby-assisted song marked her second solo release of 2024. While fans largely gave it positive reviews, another artist, DajshaDoll, accused the musician of stealing her song lyrics.

“You might as well catch the flight to the hood and come catch this fade. [Your] career [is] down the drain [and you] can’t come up [with] yo’ own s**t, so you [jocked mine],” the emerging rapper wrote in her Instagram caption. “You was better off just saying you [were a] DajshaDoll fan ‘cause EVERYBODY know where that line [came] from.”

In the accompanying clip, DajshaDoll compared Miami’s “CFWM” to her own “R.I.P PIMP C,” which came out in 2022. Both artists rapped, “I’ll go live right now without a f**king filter” on their respective cuts.

Replying to The Neighborhood Talk’s repost, Miami shared, “I’m from the hood, been in the hood my whole life, [and] just recently got out the hood. I look good without fillers/filters. I never heard of you or your song [before] this situation and you could’ve reached out to me or handled this differently. And if you inspire [people], that should inspire you to keep going and not want to fight. Be blessed and let me enjoy my release day, ugh!”

Fans appeared to agree with Miami, with one social media user writing, “The bar wasn’t even that catchy for that girl to be mad.” A separate reply read, “Everybody just wanna jump on the Miami hate train and it’s irritating.”

Notably, the lead-up to “CFWM” was largely overshadowed by her spat with JT. Miami accused her City Girls counterpart of sneak dissing on tracks like “Sideways” and “No Bars.” Subsequently, the pair traded jabs at one another before making up publicly.