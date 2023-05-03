News Joe Maher/Getty Images Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence for First Time Since Hospitalization / 05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx remains in the hospital more than three weeks after a medical emergency.

Those close to the Oscar winner are reportedly asking for prayers and well wishes as he recovers. According to TMZ, sources close to Foxx are saying “Pray for Jamie.”

His exact condition remains unknown and his family is keeping details surrounding his hospitalization private.

On April 12, his daughter, Corinne, announced that her father had suffered a “medical complication” and was recovering at an Atlanta hospital.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” read a statement on behalf of the Foxx Family, which was posted on Corinne’s Instagram. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

It continues, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx’s condition was serious enough that some of his family flew in from out of town to visit him in the hospital. He was reportedly awake and communicating at the time.

Foxx had been in Atlanta filming his Netflix comedy Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close when he became ill. A stunt double and body double have been seen filling in for him on set.

The 55-year-old actor also hosted the FOX musical game show “Beat Shazam,” which was slated to begin production shortly after he was hospitalized. Filming started today with Nick Cannon as replacement host. His daughter, who served as DJ, will also not be on the show and remains by her father’s side.

Foxx continues to receive support from his peers including Taraji P. Henson. “We are praying for you and your family! #GODIS,” she wrote.

UPDATE: Jamie Foxx is breaking his silence following today’s report. In a message posted on his Instagram account, he thanked everyone for their support.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote.