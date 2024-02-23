Lil Durk

Lil Durk Opens Up About King Von And Previous Drug Addiction In "Old Days"

By Malcolm Trapp
  02.23.2024

Today (Feb. 23), Lil Durk released “Old Days” alongside its accompanying visuals. On the track, he confronted his past drug addiction and mourned the loss of King Von. The Southside-produced record is slated to appear on the musician’s forthcoming album, Love Songs 4 The Streets 3.

“The autopsy of Von body had me coughin’ up my vomit/ I miss the old days, the old ways, my history iconic,” Durk rapped in the opening verse. His former collaborator and fellow Chicago native was fatally shot during an incident involving Quando Rondo in November 2020. Subsequently, graphic photos from the “Took Her to the O” hitmaker’s forensic examination were leaked online.

Elsewhere on “Old Days,” Durk opened up about his previous drug use. He spat, “I was takin’ so many pills, I was so high, I really abused it/ Started sellin’ Percs, I turned around and started to use it/ Took my name off rehab, I replaced my name with Doodie’s.” 

Earlier this month, Durk joined the lineup for Drake and J. Cole’s “It’s All a Blur — Big As The What? Tour,” which is slated to conclude in April. Upcoming stops include Memphis, Kansas City, New Orleans, San Antonio and Denver. 

He previously teamed up with Drake for “Laugh Now Cry Later” in 2020 and “In The Bible” the following year. Meanwhile, Durk and Cole joined forces for “All My Life,” which recently won Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

“I actually did the song, and I held it for a year just to get [J. Cole] on it. If I ain’t get ‘em, I probably wouldn’t have put it out,” he said. “I said, ‘This a Grammy.’ That’s what I said. For me and him together, more songs, tour, just great energy and learning from him. He’s the GOAT,” Durk explained at the ceremony.

