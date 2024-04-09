News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Durk Sparks Twitter Debate After Saying Women Don't Let Their Partners Touch Their Phones / 04.09.2024

Twitter is full of hot takes, with relationships being one of the constant topics of debate. Today (April 9), Lil Durk took to the platform to share his anecdotal experiences with women regarding not letting their partners have access to their phones.

He tweeted, “Females won’t let you touch them phones; [I don’t care] if it’s some life-or-death s**t.” The post, which has over 3,000 retweets and 13,000 likes at the time of reporting, evidently struck a chord with some. One social media user responded, “If they do, they done either hid everything or deleted it.” A separate account shared, “That’s cool ’cause she [knows that] no one [is] touching mine either.”

On the other hand, there were plenty of fans expressing some pushback to Durk’s statement. “We don’t even be cheating. We just be having the most random and craziest conversations with our friends that you can’t see,” read one tweet. Another person said, “I’m not touching yours, so don’t touch mine. I been learned my lesson.”

Amid the discourse, fans began to bring Durk’s relationship with India Royale into the conversation. Notably, the pair share a daughter, Willow, who they welcomed in 2018.

Check out more reactions below.

If they do they done either hide everything or delete it 🤣 https://t.co/LQMkS4rZfC — KhaosFCR (@2630Khaos) April 9, 2024

we don’t even be cheating. we just be having the most random and craziest conversations with our friends that you can’t see 💯😂 https://t.co/uT113unsrP — OG (@nyasiaa_24) April 9, 2024

That’s cool cause she no one touching mine either lmao https://t.co/vlAl8LECCQ — TANNA GANG 🇳🇬 (@stackprayNstay) April 9, 2024

I’m Not touching yours so don’t touch mines I been learned my lesson https://t.co/psS27Rm0us — laylay💘 (@LayBankroll) April 9, 2024

On the music side, Durk is expected to drop his forthcoming album, Love Songs 4 The Streets 3, later this year. In February, the Chicago native debuted “Old Days,” which saw him open up about King Von and his previous drug addiction.

His last solo project, Almost Healed, came out in 2023. The 21-song offering boasted contributions from Morgan Wallen, Juice WRLD, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Future and more. The J. Cole-assisted cut “All My Life” won Best Melodic Rap Performance at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Speaking on the accomplishment, Durk said, “I was getting dressed and when they [announced that I won], the whole house started screaming. I said, ‘Yep. I know what that mean.’ I texted [J. Cole]. He’s excited. You know he’s on the road. So, shout out to J. Cole. Shout out to Dr. Luke.”