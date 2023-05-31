Fivio Foreign and Kanye West

Manny Carabel/Contributor via Getty Images and Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images

Fivio Foreign Reunites With Kanye West On New Single "Concussion"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.31.2023

Today (May 31), Fivio Foreign decided to surprise everyone with a new project titled Without Warning, which consists of eight songs and was made available for streaming on Fivio’s SoundCloud and YouTube accounts. What is sure to grab attention is the standout single “Concussion,” a hard-hitting cut that features past collaborator Kanye West.

Produced by AyoAA, “Concussion” begins with an emotionally charged verse from Ye about prevailing against unknown forces, his faith, and more.

“They counted me out, gonna react, somethin’ all for cussin’, it only help the percussion, it only help the progression, it only made the aggression, it made me more aggressive, it made me more impressive, it made me feel the pressure, God made me feel the pressure, woke up out of pressure, I get it, I get it, I get it, there ain’t no time while I am alive, only thing promised is death…”

In addition to the new music, fans were treated to a documentary that shows Fivio on his grind with footage of interviews, performances, and studio sessions. In the 14-minute clip, the drill frontrunner spoke on his reasons behind liberating a free project seemingly out of nowhere. Simply put, he looked to prolific artists like Lil Wayne and Drake for inspiration.

“In their primes, when they were coming up, and they were doing what they were doing, they were flooding, they were dropping a lot of music, they was dropping mixtape [after] mixtape,” he explained. “I feel like, when you drop a lot of music and you’re consistent, you get to be lit, you get to be big. You got to feed the people, feed the fans, feed the n**gas that want to hear this s**t.”

Press play on both Without Warning, its supporting film, and a lyric visual for “Concussion” below.

New Music
Fivio Foreign
Kanye West

TRENDING

Mashonda's Open Letter to Alicia Keys

By Devin
09.26.2009
News

Ice Spice And Taylor Swift's "Karma" Remix Surpasses Nicki Minaj's Streaming Record

The collaboration collected well over 5 million streams following its debut.
By Jon Powell
05.29.2023
News

Yung Miami Hilariously Told Not To Attend Miami-Boston Game 7

The City Girls rapper obliged prior to the Heat’s series win over the Celtics.
By Jon Powell
05.30.2023
News

DaniLeigh Hit With DUI Following Reported Hit-And-Run

The singer was arrested early Tuesday morning (May 30).
By Jon Powell
05.30.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories