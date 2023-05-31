New Music Manny Carabel/Contributor via Getty Images and Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Fivio Foreign Reunites With Kanye West On New Single "Concussion" / 05.31.2023

Today (May 31), Fivio Foreign decided to surprise everyone with a new project titled Without Warning, which consists of eight songs and was made available for streaming on Fivio’s SoundCloud and YouTube accounts. What is sure to grab attention is the standout single “Concussion,” a hard-hitting cut that features past collaborator Kanye West.

Produced by AyoAA, “Concussion” begins with an emotionally charged verse from Ye about prevailing against unknown forces, his faith, and more.

“They counted me out, gonna react, somethin’ all for cussin’, it only help the percussion, it only help the progression, it only made the aggression, it made me more aggressive, it made me more impressive, it made me feel the pressure, God made me feel the pressure, woke up out of pressure, I get it, I get it, I get it, there ain’t no time while I am alive, only thing promised is death…”

In addition to the new music, fans were treated to a documentary that shows Fivio on his grind with footage of interviews, performances, and studio sessions. In the 14-minute clip, the drill frontrunner spoke on his reasons behind liberating a free project seemingly out of nowhere. Simply put, he looked to prolific artists like Lil Wayne and Drake for inspiration.

“In their primes, when they were coming up, and they were doing what they were doing, they were flooding, they were dropping a lot of music, they was dropping mixtape [after] mixtape,” he explained. “I feel like, when you drop a lot of music and you’re consistent, you get to be lit, you get to be big. You got to feed the people, feed the fans, feed the n**gas that want to hear this s**t.”

Press play on both Without Warning, its supporting film, and a lyric visual for “Concussion” below.