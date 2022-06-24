Music Videos Chris Brown Drops 'C.A.B. (Catch a Body)' Video with Fivio Foreign / 06.24.2022

Fresh off the release of his album Breezy, Chris Brown celebrates with Fivio Foreign in the video for “C.A.B. (Catch a Body).”

Breezy gets iced out and hits a party looking for nothing more than a good time. In between showing off his world famous moves, he links up with Fivio and his crew.

“Baby, let me take control / You ain’t gon’ be solo no more,” sings a sauced-up Breezy, who makes no apologies for stealing your girl. “If I f**k your girl, I’m not sorry / I ain’t cuffin’ anybody / Tonight I’m on go.”

The “C.A.B.” video follows “WE (Warm Embrace)” starring Normani, which dropped earlier in the week.

After much anticipation, Breezy arrived today featuring appearances from Jack Harlow, Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, Tory Lanez, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Blxst, and Lil Baby.