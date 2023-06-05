New Music Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Metro Boomin drops deluxe edition of 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' soundtrack / 06.05.2023

On Friday (June 2), Metro Boomin unveiled a 13-song accompaniment to the new animated film Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. The compilation boasted a wealth of appearances from the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Future, Offset, Coi Leray, Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, and Don Toliver, all of whom contributed to the spirit of the movie’s web-slinging main characters.

Today (June 5), fans are treated to a deluxe version of the soundtrack, which adds on six additional songs and appearances from Mora, Shenseea, Omah Lay, Ayra Starr, and more. One of the bigger standouts from the new collection is Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa,” a Will Yanez, Beat Butcha, Kenny Beats, and StarGate-produced offering that’s centered around matters of the heart. “Love is when you try to place it out your mind, but you can’t turn a radio down, and you can’t think of anyone else, and love is when you try to make it out alive,” Fike sings on the genre-bending cut.

Sony Pictures President of Music Spring Aspers spoke on collaborating with Metro for their latest offering. “The concept for the next installment of Miles’ story demanded a contemporary and culturally significant musical collaborator,” she said via press release. “Metro Boomin was clearly the perfect cultural voice to sculpt the musical environment to support this amazing next chapter.”

Dana Sano, executive vice president of film and TV for Republic Records, called Metro “a true visionary that continues to raise the bar.”

“For the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack, Metro curated and delivered with fierce passion and integrity,” Sano stated. “Republic is thrilled and honored to be re-teaming with the filmmakers and our amazing partners at Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group.”

Press play on the deluxe edition of Metro Boomin‘s Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack below.