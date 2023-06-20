News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Takes A Visit To Bun B's Trill Burgers / 06.20.2023

Drake raised a toast to Bun B’s culinary venture, Trill Burgers, this week during an unexpected drop-in at the Houston-based establishment.

On Monday (June 19), the Toronto native surprised fans as he made his way to the brick-and-mortar joint. The rapper savored a burger and fries, endorsing the Texas legend’s venture into the food industry. Documenting his experience on Instagram, he hailed Trill Burgers as an unparalleled delight.

In his IG Story, Drizzy spoke of Bun, saying, “I don’t like to use the term OG; this is one of my mentors. This is one of my favorite people in the world.” He prompted the UGK musician to clue his followers in on the location.

Bun responded by saying, “Right now, you’re sitting in Trill Burgers, having one of the best burgers in the world. People are very respectful here. We get a couple of big deals in here every now and then. Maybe not this big.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trill Burgers (@trillburgers)

Following his meal, the “Search & Rescue” artist gave the final word, saying, “The best burger I’ve ever had, for real.”

Stretching back to the early 2000s, Bun B’s approval of the OVO musician in his early years was significant in Texas. The two rappers swapped features in 2010; Drake graced Bun’s “Put It Down,” and he reciprocated on the Thank Me Later track “Uptown” alongside Lil Wayne. Conversely, Drizzy also recognized Bun and his late UGK rhyme partner Pimp C on his Take Care track “Under Ground Kings.”

Launched in 2021 with a chain of pop-ups, the restaurant continues to collect celebrity endorsements from the likes of Tyler, The Creator, James Harden, Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, and more. Drake’s visit underscores not only Bun B’s proficiency in the kitchen but also the enduring camaraderie between the two artists.