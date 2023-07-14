New Music David Livingston / Stringer via Getty Images and Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images Coco Jones Calls On Justin Timberlake For "ICU (Remix)" / 07.14.2023

After captivating audiences with her poignant ballad “ICU” for nearly nine months, Coco Jones unveiled a revitalizing remix featuring Justin Timberlake today (July 14).

The updated iteration of the track maintains much of the original song while introducing a soulful Timberlake verse, marking his first musical venture of 2023. The musician sings, “Since you’ve been gone, everything been a mess. You’ve got a hold on this thing in my chest, babe. But I won’t settle for anything less but you. You know that our chemistry make up the set.”

Meanwhile, Jones sings, “Somethin’ ’bout your hands on my body. Feels better than any man I ever had. Somethin’ ’bout the way you just get me. I try and I don’t ’cause I can’t forget.” Listen to the song below.

Anticipation had been building for the remix ever since Jones teased fans with a cryptic Twitter post on Monday (July 10). The tweet featured a composite of three different images: nostalgic ’90s boy band snapshots, an episode still of “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,” and a river drawing.

Subsequently, it led eagle-eyed fans to swiftly deduce that the mystery collaborator was Grammy Award-winning Timberlake. The “Bel-Air” actress later corroborated these speculations during an interview at the 2023 ESPY Awards on Wednesday (July 12) night.

Gushing with admiration, Jones shared while speaking on the collaboration, “He’s such a legend, and he really supports me, so I’m really, really happy to have this collaboration.”

“ICU” serves as a standout track from Jones’ 2022 EP What I Didn’t Tell You. It marked the singer’s first entrance into the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 63. It spent an impressive four weeks reigning over the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. The musician also announced her “What I Didn’t Tell You Tour” in June.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco Jones (@cocojones)

Meanwhile, this is the first record from Justin Timberlake in 2023. His most recent appearances in 2022 included collaborations with industry heavyweights such as Calvin Harris, Romeo Santos, and Jack Harlow. Moreover, his last solo album, Man of the Woods, was released in 2018.